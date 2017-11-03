Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Sells an Estimated 239,000 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

The sports game from publisher Konami and developer PES Productions - Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 - sold 239,496 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending September 16.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 193,043 units sold (81%), compared to 20,110 units sold on the Xbox One (8%), 19,209 units on the PlayStation 3 (8%), 4,112 units on Windows PC (2%) and 3,022 units on the Xbox 360 (1%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 118,646 units sold (50%), compared to 18,871 units sold in the US (8%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 24,019 units in the UK, 19,269 units in Germany, and 20,559 units in France.

Here is how first week sales of Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 compares to the first week sales of previous games in the franchise:

PES 2015 - 337,628 Units PES 2018 - 239,496 Units PES 2017 - 230,488 Units PES 2014 - 203,132 Units PES 2016 - 185,628 Units

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 released for the PlayStation 4 Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Windows PC in North America on September 12, Japan on September 13 and Europe on September 15.

