Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Nintendo Direct Set for November 7 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 359 Views
Nintendo announced it will host a Nintendo Direct focused on Xenoblade Chronicles 2 on November 7 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm UK.
You’ll be able to watch it at the following links:
Hype !
Hype!
A retailer had the released date early Dec, true?
Didn't you know ?
- +1
The game releases worldwide on December 1st.
- +2
I didn't, damn i'm extremely tempted to pick up a Switch for this, loved the first one. Not entirely sure if there will be some black friday discounts.
- +1
the thumbnail is a picture from Xenoblade Chronicles X, not 2
Updated
- +1
