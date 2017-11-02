PS4 Sales Top an Estimated 20 Million Units in the US - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

Sony's eighth generation home console, the PlayStation 4, has surpassed 20 million units sold in the US, according to our estimates. You can view the sales figure at the VGChartz USA Weekly Chart.

The PlayStation 4 reached the milestone for the week ending September 16, 2017. The console sold 58,173 units to bring its lifetime sales to 20,009,612 units. There have also been 132,750,981 games sold for the PlayStation 4 at retail in the US.

Looking at the software sales for the PlayStation 4 in the US: One game have sold more than five million units; 13 games have sold more than two million units; and 27 games have sold more than one million units.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 is the top selling PlayStation 4 game at retail in the US with an estimated 5.57 million units sold. Grand Theft Auto V has sold 4.52 million units and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End has sold 3.86 million units.

Star Wars: Battlefront has sold 3.00 million units, followed by Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare with sales of 2.60 million units. Fallout 4 has sold 2.47 million units, NBA 2K16 has sold 2.33 million units and Destiny has sold 2.31 million units.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

