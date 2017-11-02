NHL 18 Sells an Estimated 175,000 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

The ice hockey simulation game from publisher EA Sports and developer EA Canada - NHL 18 - sold 175,367 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending September 16.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 114,743 units sold (65%), compared to 60,624 units sold on the Xbox One (35%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 104,618 units sold (60%), compared to 35,350 units sold in Europe (20%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 2,389 units in the UK, 10,151 units in Germany, and 6,158 units in France.

Here is how first week sales of NHL 18 compares to the first week sales of previous games in the franchise:

NHL 15 - 273,029 Units NHL 16 - 226,537 Units NHL 17 - 206,937 Units NHL 12 - 192,443 Units NHL 18 - 175,367 Units NHL 10 - 145,439 Units NHL 11 - 144,465 Units NHL 13 - 139,727 Units NHL 14 - 130,053 Units NHL 09 - 82,348 Units

NHL 18 released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide on September 15.

