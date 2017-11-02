Octodad: Dadliest Catch Launches for Switch November 9 - News

/ 243 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Young Horses announced Octodad: Dadliest Catch is coming to the Nintendo Switch on November 9.



Octodad: Dadliest Catch arrives Nov. 9th on Nintendo Switch! RT+Follow for a chance to win a FREE #SNESClassic bundle! Ends 10AM EDT 11/9/17 pic.twitter.com/A4OZplSvz8 — Young Horses Games (@YoungHorses) November 2, 2017

Here is an overview of the game:

Octodad: Dadliest Catch is a game about destruction, deception, and fatherhood. The player controls Octodad, a dapper octopus masquerading as a human, as he goes about his life. Octodad’s existence is a constant struggle, as he must master mundane tasks with his unwieldy boneless tentacles while simultaneously keeping his cephalopodan nature a secret from his human family. In this sequel to the splash hit Octodad, our cephaloprotagonist has gotten himself in a bind between his wife’s mounting mistrust, and a disastrous trip to the local aquarium! Are you dad enough to control the titular octopus father as he strives to hide his nautical nature from his family while keeping his tangled tentacles intact?

Octodad: Dadliest Catch is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Wii U, PlayStation Vita, Windows PC, iOS and Android.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles