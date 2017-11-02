The Elder Scrolls Online Free Play Weekend for Xbox Live Gold Members Runs Through November 5 - News

Bethesda is hosting a free play weekend for The Elder Scrolls Online for Xbox Live Gold members that starts now and runs through November 5.

Anyone who creates a new ESO account for the trial will be gifted 500 Crowns to be used in the in-game Crown Store.

The Elder Scrolls Online requires around 80GB in size.

