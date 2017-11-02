Deadly Premonition Added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility - News

Microsoft has added Deadly Premonition to the long list of Xbox 360 games that are playable on the Xbox One through Backward Compatibility.

13 original Xbox games were added to the list of backward compatible games last week:

Black (Electronic Arts)

BloodRayne 2 (Majesco Entertainment)

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge (Microsoft)

Dead to Rights (Bandai Namco)

Fuzion Frenzy (Microsoft)

Grabbed by the Ghoulies (Microsoft)

Ninja Gaiden Black (Koei Tecmo)

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (Ubisoft)

Psychonauts (Double Fine Productions)

Red Faction II (THQ Nordic)

Sid Meier’s Pirates! (2K Games)

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (Electronic Arts)

The King of Fighters Neowave (SNK)

