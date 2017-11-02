Ace of Seafood Launches for PS4 November 9 - News

Playism announced the open-world third-person action shooting game Ace of Seafood will launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 9 for $14.99.



Ace of Seafood is an open-world third-party action shooting game set in the vast ocean, developed by Nussoft.

In the world of Ace of Seafood, sea creatures possess the ability to shoot powerful rays of light that can destroy just about anything. Organize up to six members of fish or crabs in your party. Defeat enemies, collect followers, train yourself and secure reefs. Expand your fighting power by fighting various other creatures while exploring the vast underwater world.

Take control of an array of sea creatures and freely explore the ocean in an open-world map. You will engage in battle with various forms of sea-life in order to capture and take control of the reefs they guard. The reefs serve as bases from which you can strengthen your allies and breed more of them.

As you multiply your victories, you will be able to control a stronger force and explore a wider region. In battle, your allies will follow the commands of the Ace (that’s you) which include battle formation and special abilities.

In this adventure, you can be a sardine, crab or giant squid. Let’s fight in the vast ocean, get more genes and aim for the strongest creature in the ocean.

Key Features:

A large variety of species and locations to discover and conquer.

A party of six fish / crustaceans, with unique skills and attacks.

A large open-world ocean.

Play with friends. Supports two-player local, four-player online.

In-game voice chat is possible in multiplayer.

A variety of seafood PlayStation Network avatars.

Ace of Seafood is currently available for Windows PC via Steam and Wii U.

