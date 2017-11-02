Call of Duty: WWII Physical Version Requires 9.4GB Patch in Order to Play - News

/ 185 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

If anyone purchases the physical release of Call of Duty: WWII they will be required to download a 9.4GB patch in order to play the game.

This was discovered after some players received their copy of the game early and were unable to play all the modes in the game until after the patch was released.

Call of Duty: WWII will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 3.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles