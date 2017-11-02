Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Hero Colosseum Details Released - News

/ 144 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Bandai Namco has released new information on the upcoming Hero Colosseum game mode for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, as well as information on the extra content packs.

View a new trailer showcasing Android 13 and Tapion below:

Read the details below:

Hero Colosseum

The new game mode, “Hero Colosseum,” will be available this fall as a free update for all Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 versions. This new game within the game will have its own story mode where players will experience a tactical figurine battle gameplay.

Extra Packs

New content will also be available with the paid Extra Pack 1 and Extra Pack 2. Both of them will offer new characters and gameplay features:

Extra Pack 1 will be available in fall 2017 will include four new characters: Tapion, Android 13, Dabra, and Majin Buu (Gohan Absorbed).

will be available in fall 2017 will include four new characters: Tapion, Android 13, Dabra, and Majin Buu (Gohan Absorbed). Extra Pack 2 will contain an original new character, a new scenario, and a new way to interact with Dragon Ball characters. On top of that, players may also discover an all new form Goku in the Extra Pack 2. More details will be revealed later, stay tuned!

Dragon Ball FighterZ Collaboration

Special items will be given for those who own both Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 and Dragon Ball FighterZ.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles