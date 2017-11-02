Meet Team Rainbow Rocket in Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon Trailer - News

/ 156 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo and the Pokemon Company have released a new trailer for Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon that introduces Team Rainbow Rocket.

View it below:

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon will launch worldwide for the Nintendo 3DS on November 17.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles