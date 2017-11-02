Super Mario Odyssey Sells Over 1.1 Million Units in the US in 5 Days, Switch Sales Top 2.6 Million Units in the US - News

Nintendo announced Super Mario Odyssey sold more than 1.1 million units in its first five days on sale in the US and is now the fastest-selling Super Mario game ever in the US.

Super Mario Odyssey helped push Switch sales in the region to over 2.6 million units by the end of October.





The game has a critical review average of 97 on Metacritic and 43 perfect scores. It is the best reviewed game on Metacritic for any system in the last three years, tied with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

"The public continues to respond positively to Mario’s latest adventure," said Reggie Fils-Aime, Nintendo of America’s President and COO. "We’re also seeing sales momentum for Nintendo Switch thanks to an ever-growing catalog of games from large publishers and indie developers."

Nintendo has increased the supplies of the Nintendo Switch to help meet demand through the holidays.

