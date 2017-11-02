GungHo Online Entertainment Has 11 Titles in Development - News

GungHo Online Entertainment in its latest financial report revealed it has 11 new titles in development.

The new titles include smartphone games, console games, and virtual reality games. The games are being developed with a focus on global distribution.

GungHo announced in June it had an action game for all ages in development for the Switch.

Thanks Gematsu.

