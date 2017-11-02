Rive: Ultimate Edition Launches for Switch on November 17 - News

Two Tribes has announced Rive: Ultimate Edition for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch exclusively on the console on November 17.

Here is an overview of the game:

Pilot your spider tank as it runs, jumps and shoots its way through hordes of mechanical enemies on land, underwater, in zero gravity and even on a moving train.

Rive is a modern ode to classic shooters, pumping megapixels at a deliciously smooth 60 frames per second, even in 1080p mode!

Key Features:

Hack and control your enemies

Upgrade your special attacks, armor and loot magnet

Quirky story featuring robot butlers, space loot and clean teeth

Daily Challenges and infinite Battle Arenas

Speedrun and Single-Credit modes

Online leaderboards for all modes and missions

Reasons to buy the game from the developer:

Play with a friend in Copilot Mode – We’re including an exclusive way to play together, controlling the spider tank with two Joy-Cons. Making awesome use of the Switch’s built-in local multiplayer!

– We’re including an exclusive way to play together, controlling the spider tank with two Joy-Cons. Making awesome use of the Switch’s built-in local multiplayer! HD Rumble effects let you truly feel the action – HD Rumble is a great Switch feature, and we’re making full use of it, with effects ranging from subtle bumps to extreme stereo shakes.

– HD Rumble is a great Switch feature, and we’re making full use of it, with effects ranging from subtle bumps to extreme stereo shakes. More achievements: 48 and counting – We’ve created a full in-game implementation of RIVE’s achievements on Switch… Adding some extra ones for good measure.

– We’ve created a full in-game implementation of RIVE’s achievements on Switch… Adding some extra ones for good measure. Loads faster, plays smoother, tweaked to perfection – We’ve gone back in to optimize our custom game engine and tweaked the entire campaign, resulting in rock solid performance and better game flow!

