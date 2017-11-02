Dragon’s Crown Pro Fighter Character Trailer Released - News

Atlus has released the first character trailer for the upcoming action RPG Dragon’s Crown Pro that introduces Fighter.



Experts in battle, outfitted with full-plate armor and a study shield. Boasting the stoutest defense of all classes, their shields can protect all allies in the nearby area. Their one-handed weapons have short reach, but they can swing them quickly, allowing them to make short work of nearby foes.



Dragon’s Crown Pro will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 8 in Japan. No announcement yet on a release in the west.

