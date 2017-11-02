Arc System Works Opens North American Branch - News

Arc System Works has announced it has opened up a North American branch based in Torrance, California called Arc System Works America. The new branch will be used "in order to expand its operations and offerings to fans in the region."





"Since its inception almost 30 years ago, Arc System Works has been at the pinnacle of 2D Fighting game development — merging traditional Japanimation-like expression and technology to bring fans around the world entertainment the likes of which they have never seen," said president and CEO Minoru Kidooka in a statement.

"While we have been able to bring our games to North America with help from local business partners in the past, with our new branch ‘Arc System Works America, Inc.’ we will better be able to open the channels of communication between fan and developer, ensuring your voices are heard and most importantly applied.

"As we expand in these exciting times, I will personally ensure we never lose sight of the Arc System Works company slogan: ‘Action’ ‘Revolution’ ‘Challenge’. I look forward to our latest challenge of establishing a new branch and continuing to develop exciting and innovative experiences for all the fans who made this next stage in our company’s history possible."

