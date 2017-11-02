Nioh: Complete Edition Debut Trailer Released - News

Koei Tecmo has released the debut trailer for the Windows PC version of Nioh: Complete Edition ahead of its release via Steam on November 7.



View it below:

In Japan, Nioh: Complete Edition will launch for the PlayStation 4 alongside the Windows PC version on November 7. Nioh: Complete Edition for the PlayStation 4 in western territories has yet to be announced.



