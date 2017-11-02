CIA Reveals That Osama Bin Laden Pirated Games & Anime - News

The CIA yesterday released a number of files from Osama Bin Laden's hard drive to the public. Naturally they contain correspondence with Al-Qaeda and copious amounts of propaganda, including video, images, and speeches.

But one of the most curious revelations coming out of these files is that Osama Bin Laden, or at least those close to him and working alongside him, was a massive anime and Otaku gaming fan. Pirated anime and video games included the likes of Naruto, Dragon Ball, Devil May Cry, and New Super Mario Bros. and Animal Crossing for the Nintendo DS, as well as PC games like Zuma.

He wasn't just interested in Japanese animation either; the CIA lists the following copyrighted videos hidden on the hard drive:

Antz

Batman Gotham Knight

BBC Great Wildlife Moments

Biography – Osama bin Laden

Cars

Chicken Little

CNN Presents: World’s Most Wanted

Final Fantasy VII

Heroes of Tomorrow

Home on the Range

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

In the Footsteps of bin Laden – CNN

National Geographic: Kung Fu Killers

National Geographic: Inside the Green Berets

National Geographic: Predators at War

National Geographic: World’s Worst Venom

Peru Civilization

Resident Evil

Storm Rider – Clash of the Evils

The Kremlin from Inside

The Story of India

The Three Musketeers

Where in the World is Osama bin Laden

Source: [CIA via PCGamesN]

