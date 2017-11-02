CIA Reveals That Osama Bin Laden Pirated Games & Anime - NewsPatrick Day-Childs, posted 2 hours ago / 594 Views
The CIA yesterday released a number of files from Osama Bin Laden's hard drive to the public. Naturally they contain correspondence with Al-Qaeda and copious amounts of propaganda, including video, images, and speeches.
But one of the most curious revelations coming out of these files is that Osama Bin Laden, or at least those close to him and working alongside him, was a massive anime and Otaku gaming fan. Pirated anime and video games included the likes of Naruto, Dragon Ball, Devil May Cry, and New Super Mario Bros. and Animal Crossing for the Nintendo DS, as well as PC games like Zuma.
He wasn't just interested in Japanese animation either; the CIA lists the following copyrighted videos hidden on the hard drive:
- Antz
- Batman Gotham Knight
- BBC Great Wildlife Moments
- Biography – Osama bin Laden
- Cars
- Chicken Little
- CNN Presents: World’s Most Wanted
- Final Fantasy VII
- Heroes of Tomorrow
- Home on the Range
- Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
- In the Footsteps of bin Laden – CNN
- National Geographic: Kung Fu Killers
- National Geographic: Inside the Green Berets
- National Geographic: Predators at War
- National Geographic: World’s Worst Venom
- Peru Civilization
- Resident Evil
- Storm Rider – Clash of the Evils
- The Kremlin from Inside
- The Story of India
- The Three Musketeers
- Where in the World is Osama bin Laden
More Articles
This is absolutely hilarious. Can you imagine Bin Laden watching Cars, Chicken Little or Home on the Range? Or playing Animal Crosing?
NEEEEEEEEEERD.
So if you pirated games and anime, you're just as bad as Bin Laden.
I bet it was nintendo copyright team,and not cia,who find him first.Now everything makes sense.
That's hardly surprising. It's not like he could have went down the shop and bought it legally could he? :P
His entourage could have, but that wouldn't stick it to The Man.
- 0
Are there even video game/anime shops in... wherever he was? Afghanistan?
- 0
Weirdest article I never expected to read on VGchartz.
Wtf this looks like my search history
The copyright and piracy violations were the real reasons he was hunted down. Let that be a warning to everyone.
Wow, he downloaded Where in the World is Osama bin Laden...he was that far gone then.
Maybe he was lost and was hoping it'd have the answer as to where he is?
- +4
Chicken Little was a pretty good movie.
Not really
- 0
Maybe not. I was 6, back then I found it pretty funny.
I wonder if Osama liked it.
- 0
10 Comments