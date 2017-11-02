Metroid: Samus Returns Sells an Estimated 185,000 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

The side-scrolling action adventure game from Nintendo - Metroid: Samus Returns - sold 185,228 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending September 16.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 76,724 units sold (41%), compared to 56,624 units sold in Europe (31%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 7,169 units in the UK, 13,666 units in Germany, and 18,216 units in France.

Metroid: Samus Returns released for the Nintendo 3DS worldwide on September 15.

