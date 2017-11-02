God of War Gets The Lost Pages of Norse Myth: The Dead Stone Mason Trailer - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment and SIE Santa Monica Studio have released a new trailer for God of War.

View it below:

"Behold the tale of Thamur, the giant Stone Mason. He was the greatest builder the realms had ever known, until he encountered Thor—the great destroyer."

God of War will launch for the PlayStation 4 in early 2018.

