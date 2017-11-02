The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR 28 Minutes of Gameplay Released - News

posted 7 hours ago

GameSpot has released a 28 minute gameplay video of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR.

View it below:

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR will launch for the PlayStation VR on November 17.

