Physical Release of L.A. Noire on Switch Requires 14GB Download, Digital Version Requires Micro SD Card - News

/ 513 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

If you are planning to pick up L.A. Noire on the Nintendo Switch be ready to have plenty of space available if you pick up the physical release and a Micro SD if you purchase the digital version.

The physical release will require a 14GB digital download that contains gameplay data, bug fixes and improvements. It will be able to fit on the internal storage of the Switch or Micro SD card.

Anyone who plans on picking up the digital version will need a Micro SD card as it requies 29GB of storage space. This is more than the available internal storage on the console.

L.A. Noire will launch on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and HTC Vive on November 14.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles