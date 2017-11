PlayStation Store Sale Offers Double Discounts for PS Plus Members - News

/ 524 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

The PlayStation Store in the US is currently running a sale until November 7 at 8am PT / 11am ET.

The sale offers "Double Discounts" for PlayStation Plus members. Games are up to 60 percent off for PlayStation Plus members and 30 percent off for non-members.

Here is the complete list of discounts:

Platform Title Sale Price PS Plus Price PS4 LIFE IS STRANGE EPISODE 2 $3.24 $1.49 PS4 LIFE IS STRANGE EPISODE 3 $3.24 $1.49 PS4 LIFE IS STRANGE EPISODE 4 $3.24 $1.49 PS4 88 HEROES $8.99 $2.99 PS4 ABZU $14.99 $9.99 PS4 ADVENTURES OF PIP $11.24 $7.49 PS4 AGATHA CHRISTIE – THE ABC MURDERS $17.99 $5.99 PS4 ALIEN SHOOTER $5.59 $3.19 PS4 ANOMALY 2 $8.24 $1.49 PS4 ANTIQUIA LOST $12.74 $10.49 PS4 ASSAULT SUIT LEYNOS $11.99 $3.99 PS4 AVEN COLONY $23.99 $17.99 PS4 BARD’S GOLD $3.34 $1.69 PS4 BB2 – LEGENDARY EDITION $33.74 $22.49 PS4 BB2 – OFFICIAL EXPANSION + TEAM PACK $29.99 $19.99 PS4 BIG BUCK HUNTER ARCADE $12.99 $5.99 PS4 BLACK THE FALL $13.04 $11.09 PS4 BLOOD BOWL 2 $13.99 $7.99 PS4 BLOOD BOWL 2 – OFFICIAL EXPANSION $18.74 $12.49 PS4 CARTOON NETWORK: BATTLE CRASHERS $12.99 $5.99 PS4 CHIME SHARP $6.49 $2.99 PS4 CONGA MASTER $5.99 $1.99 PS4 CONSTRUCTOR $31.99 $23.99 PS4 DANGEROUS GOLF $12.39 $4.99 PS4 DARKEST DUNGEON $17.49 $9.99 PS4 DAYD TOWER RUSH $4.89 $2.79 PS4 DEAD RISING TRIPLE PACK $41.64 $23.79 PS4 DEADPOOL $29.99 $9.99 PS4 DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED $35.99 $11.99 PS4 DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED – A CRIMINAL PAST $7.19 $2.39 PS4 DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED – DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $53.99 $17.99 PS4 DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED – SEASON PASS $17.99 $5.99 PS4 DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED – SYSTEM RIFT $7.19 $2.39 PS4 DIGITAL VALUE PACK $22.79 $7.59 PS4 DIVINITY: ORIGINAL SIN – ENHANCED EDITION $25.99 $11.99 PS4 DON’T STARVE: CONSOLE EDITION $9.74 $4.49 PS4 EARTH’S DAWN $17.99 $5.99 PS4 FARMING SIMULATOR 15: COMPLETE EDITION $34.99 $19.99 PS4 FARMING SIMULATOR 17 – BIG BUD DLC $12.74 $10.49 PS4 FARMING SIMULATOR 17 – KUHN EQUIPMENT PACK $12.74 $10.49 PS4 FARMING SIMULATOR 17 – PREMIUM EDITION $52.49 $29.99 PS4 FARMING SIMULATOR 17 – STANDARD EDITION $34.99 $19.99 PS4 FATAL FURY: BATTLE ARCHIVES VOLUME 2 (PS2 CLASSIC) $9.74 $4.49 PS4 FINAL FANTASY XV $37.49 $24.99 PS4 FINAL FANTASY XV DIGITAL PREMIUM EDITION $56.24 $37.49 PS4 GUILTY GEAR XRD REV 2 $31.99 $23.99 PS4 GUILTY GEAR XRD REV 2 CHARACTER COLORS – FULL SET $14.39 $10.79 PS4 GUILTY GEAR XRD REV 2 SYSTEM VOICE SET $15.99 $11.99 PS4 HATSUNE MIKU: PROJECT DIVA FUTURE TONE 1ST ENCORE PACK $7.99 $5.99 PS4 HATSUNE MIKU: PROJECT DIVA FUTURE TONE 3RD ENCORE PACK $7.99 $5.99 PS4 HATSUNE MIKU: PROJECT DIVA FUTURE TONE BUNDLE $43.19 $32.39 PS4 HATSUNE MIKU: PROJECT DIVA FUTURE TONE COLORFUL TONE $23.99 $17.99 PS4 HATSUNE MIKU: PROJECT DIVA FUTURE TONE FUTURE SOUND $23.99 $17.99 PS4 HATSUNE MIKU: PROJECT DIVA FUTURE TONE SEASON PASS $19.99 $14.99 PS4 HATSUNE MIKU: PROJECT DIVA FUTURE TONE UNLOCK KEY $10.39 $7.79 PS4 HATSUNE MIKU: PROJECT DIVA FUTURE TONE: 2ND ENCORE PACK $7.99 $5.99 PS4 HONOR AND DUTY: ARCADE EDITION $3.98 $0.97 PS4 HORIZON ZERO DAWN $38.99 $27.99 PS4 HUE $9.74 $4.49 PS4 JAZZPUNK: DIRECTOR’S CUT $11.99 $8.99 PS4 JOTUN: VALHALLA EDITION $10.49 $5.99 PS4 KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 +2.5 REMIX $39.99 $29.99 PS4 KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 FINAL CHAPTER PROLOGUE $47.99 $35.99 PS4 KLAUS- $11.99 $3.99 PS4 KONA $15.99 $11.99 PS4 LIFE IS STRANGE COMPLETE SEASON $12.99 $5.99 PS4 LIFE IS STRANGE EPISODE 5 $3.24 $1.49 PS4 LUMO $11.99 $3.99 PS4 MAFIA III $29.99 $19.99 PS4 MAFIA III DELUXE EDITION $44.99 $29.99 PS4 MAFIA III SEASON PASS $22.49 $14.99 PS4 MATTERFALL $14.99 $9.99 PS4 MEGA MAN LEGACY COLLECTION 2 $16.99 $13.99 PS4 MONSTER JAM: CRUSH IT! $12.99 $5.99 PS4 MORDHEIM: CITY OF THE DAMNED $25.99 $11.99 PS4 OCEANHORN – MONSTER OF UNCHARTED SEAS $11.24 $7.49 PS4 OMEGA QUINTET $20.99 $11.99 PS4 OVERCOOKED $11.89 $6.79 PS4 PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2017 $26.79 $13.59 PS4 PUZZLE SHOWDOWN 4K $5.99 $1.99 PS4 RESIDENT EVIL TRIPLE PACK $44.61 $29.73 PS4 ROBOTRIOT HYPER EDITION $5.99 $3.99 PS4 ROCK BAND 4 RIVALS BUNDLE $41.99 $23.99 PS4 ROYAL DEFENSE $4.89 $2.79 PS4 SHIFTLINGS $9.89 $4.79 PS4 SHINESS: THE LIGHTNING KINGDOM $20.99 $11.99 PS4 SIRALIM $5.99 $1.99 PS4 SIRALIM 2 $8.99 $2.99 PS4 SLAYAWAY CAMP: THE BUTCHER’S RECUT $14.44 $11.89 PS4 SNIPER GHOST WARRIOR 3 $42.59 $25.19 PS4 SPACE HULK $22.49 $14.99 PS4 SPACE HULK: ASCENSION $26.24 $17.49 PS4 SPEEDRUNNERS $6.99 $3.99 PS4 SPEEDRUNNERS DELUXE BUNDLE $11.89 $6.79 PS4 SPELLSPIRE $6.99 $3.99 PS4 STIKBOLD! $6.99 $3.99 PS4 STREET FIGHTER V – DELUXE V2 $59.99 $39.99 PS4 STYX: MASTER OF SHADOWS + STYX: SHARDS OF DARKNESS $41.99 $23.99 PS4 STYX: SHARDS OF DARKNESS $34.99 $19.99 PS4 SUBJECT 13 $4.19 $1.39 PS4 SUBMERGED $12.99 $5.99 PS4 SUPER DUNGEON BROS $12.99 $5.99 PS4 TABLE TOP RACING: WORLD TOUR $8.99 $2.99 PS4 THE FLAME IN THE FLOOD: COMPLETE EDITION $11.24 $7.49 PS4 THE JACKBOX PARTY PACK 3 $18.74 $12.49 PS4 THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2000 $6.49 $2.99 PS4 THE LAST BLADE 2 $9.74 $4.49 PS4 THE METRONOMICON: SLAY THE DANCE FLOOR $16.99 $13.99 PS4 THE METRONOMICON: SLAY THE DANCE FLOOR – DELUXE $21.24 $17.49 PS4 THE METRONOMICON: SLAY THE DANCE FLOOR: THE METRONOMICON – SEASON PASS $6.79 $5.59 PS4 THE SURGE $41.99 $23.99 PS4 THE TOWN OF LIGHT $15.99 $11.99 PS4 TONY HAWK PRO SKATER 5 $39.59 $19.19 PS4 TORMENT: TIDES OF NUMENERA $34.99 $19.99 PS4 TRANSFORMERS DEVASTATION $24.79 $9.59 PS4 TRANSFORMERS RISE OF THE DARK SPARK GOLD EDITION $37.19 $14.39 PS4 TYPOMAN $8.44 $3.89 PS4 UTAWARERUMONO: MASK OF DECEPTION $42.49 $34.99 PS4 UTAWARERUMONO: MASK OF TRUTH US $44.99 $39.99 PS4 VALKYRIA REVOLUTION $35.99 $31.99 PS4 VALLEY $11.99 $3.99 PS4 WARHAMMER 40K: DEATHWATCH $29.99 $19.99 PS4 WE ARE THE DWARVES $10.49 $5.99 PS4 YOOKA-LAYLEE $29.99 $19.99 PS4 ZOTRIX $5.99 $1.99 PS3 LIFE IS STRANGE EPISODE 2 $3.24 $1.49 PS3 LIFE IS STRANGE EPISODE 4 $3.24 $1.49 PS3 LIFE IS STRANGE EPISODE 5 $3.24 $1.49 PS3 ALIEN SHOOTER $5.59 $3.19 PS3 DEADPOOL $23.99 $7.99 PS3 DEUS EX: HUMAN REVOLUTION THE MISSING LINK $3.59 $1.19 PS3 DON’T STARVE: GIANT EDITION $9.74 $4.49 PS3 LIFE IS STRANGE COMPLETE SEASON $12.99 $5.99 PS3 LIFE IS STRANGE EPISODE 3 $3.24 $1.49 PS3 PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2017 $14.99 $9.99 PS3 SPACE HULK $13.99 $7.99 PS3 THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII $17.99 $5.99 PS3 TONY HAWK’S PRO SKATER 5 $19.79 $9.59 PS3 TRANSFORMERS DEVASTATION $24.79 $9.59 PS3 TRANSFORMERS RISE OF THE DARK SPARK – GOLD EDITION $24.79 $9.59 PSP MYST $7.79 $3.59 PSP STREETKIX $7.79 $3.59 PSP TAC HEROES: BIG RED ONE $7.79 $3.59 PS VITA AMNESIA: MEMORIES $17.99 $5.99 PS VITA ANTIQUIA LOST $12.74 $10.49 PS VITA BARD’S GOLD $3.34 $1.69 PS VITA DARKEST DUNGEON $17.49 $9.99 PS VITA DON’T STARVE: GIANT EDITION $9.74 $4.49 PS VITA MEIQ: LABYRINTH OF DEATH $17.99 $5.99 PS VITA SIRALIM $5.99 $1.99 PS VITA SIRALIM 2 $8.99 $2.99 PS VITA SPACE HULK $13.99 $7.99 PS VITA SPELLSPIRE $6.99 $3.99 PS VITA THE CALIGULA EFFECT $31.99 $23.99 PS VITA UTAWARERUMONO: MASK OF DECEPTION $33.99 $27.99 PS VITA UTAWARERUMONO: MASK OF TRUTH $35.99 $31.99 PS VITA VALKYRIA REVOLUTION $35.99 $31.99

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles