The Witcher 3 Xbox One X Enhancements Adds 4K, Improved Shadows, Textures, and More

Developer CD Projeckt RED announced The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be getting Xbox One X enhancements.

Owners of the Xbox One X can expect 4K resolution, higher-quality shadows, ambient occlusion & texture filtering, higher resolution textures, and a performance boost.





"Beautiful visuals are one of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s standout features, breathing life into the game’s open-world full of places to see, secrets to uncover, and adventures to embark on," said CD Projekt RED Development Lead Jakub Kutrzuba in a Q&A with Xbox Wire. "When enhancing the game for Xbox One X, we wanted to use the additional power of the console to deliver an even more visually stunning experience. When playing the game on Xbox One X, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s visuals are sharper and the overall presentation more vivid than ever before on Xbox."

"With Xbox One X being part of the Xbox One family of consoles, we didn’t have to worry about compatibility and were free to focus on what we could do to enhance the game," he added. "The implementation process for the new visual features was also rather hassle free and something Microsoft assisted us with all the way.

"Thanks to 4K, we can show everything our artists created with more detail. And it’s not just owners of a 4K TV who will benefit from the higher resolution. Thanks to supersampling, the leap in quality will be visible even on a 1080p screen."





The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was released in May 2015 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

