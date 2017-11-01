EA Sports UFC 3 Reveal on November 3 - News

Electronic Arts announced it will reveal EA Sports UFC 3 on November 3.



Get Ready for Round 3 ðŸ‘Š #EAUFC3



See the full reveal November 3, 2017. Subscribe ðŸ‘‰ https://t.co/PjUOo8yGeh pic.twitter.com/jlqtyIqrZe — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) November 1, 2017

The reveal trailer will be posted on the official EA Sports UFC YouTube channel.

