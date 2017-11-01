EA Sports UFC 3 Reveal on November 3

by William D'Angelo, posted 8 hours ago / 277 Views

Electronic Arts announced it will reveal EA Sports UFC 3 on November 3.

The reveal trailer will be posted on the official EA Sports UFC YouTube channel.

