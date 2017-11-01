Owlboy Launches for PS4, Xbox One, Switch on February 13 - News

/ 272 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

D-Pad Studio announced it will release Owlboy for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on February 13, 2018.

The Windows PC version is currently 40 percent off on Steam through November 2 at 10am PT.

It was announced earlier that a physical edition will be releeased. However, the platforms and release date were not revealed.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles