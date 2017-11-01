Monster Hunter: World Gameplay Videos Released - News

posted 8 hours ago

Several gaming outlets have released gameplay videos of Monster Hunter: World from Paris Games Week 2017.

View them below:





Monster Hunter: World will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 26, 2018.

