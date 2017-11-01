Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap Retail Release Coming to PS4, Switch in Q1 2018 in North America - News

Nicalis has announced that it will publish a physical version of Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in North America in Q1 2018 for $39.99.

Here’s an overview of the game:

Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap is a beautifully drawn and animated remake of the unforgettable Sega Master System game Wonder Boy III. It finds our hero cursed by a dragon, forced to live in the form of a Lizard-Man (and new additional forms) until he can break the curse by defeating all of the other dragons in the land. The game’s developer, Lizardcube, reverse-engineered the original game in order to faithfully replicate the character movements, item drop logic, secret door locations and much more. The Switch and PS4 versions of Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap are presented in widescreen HD, with enhanced interface functions, a new playable character (Wonder Girl) and the option to toggle between the all-new hand-drawn visuals and the original graphics.

Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap is currently available digitally for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.

