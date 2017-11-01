Jill Valentine, Viewtiful Joe and More Coming to Dead Rising 4 in Capcom Heroes - News

Capcom has released a trailer for the upcoming Capcom Heroes mode in Dead Rising 4 where Frank West can become different characters from other Capcom franchises.

View the trailer below:

This trailer reveals the final set of outfits:

Jill Valentine (Resident Evil)

Arthur (Ghost n’ Goblins)

Morrigan (Darkstalkers)

Bass (Mega Man)

Viewtiful Joe

Amaterasu (Okami)

Capcom Heroes is included with Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package for the PlayStation 4 and is as a free update for the Xbox One and Windows PC versions of Dead Rising 4 on December 5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

