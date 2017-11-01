Switch Tops 2 Million Units Sold in Japan - News

Super Mario Odyssey helped push Nintendo Switch sales to 126,701 units in Japan for the week ending October 29 to bring the lifetime sales of the console to over two million units, according to Media Create.





The Switch is the best-selling console in Japan in 2017, followed by the PlayStation 4 with 1,384,697 units sold and the Nintendo 3DS with 1,288,668 units sold.

