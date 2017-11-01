Mega Man-inspired Super Mighty Power Man Announced - News

Box hedge Games has announced Mega Man-inspired 2D action platformer - Super Mighty Power Man - coming first to the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Windows PC. It will launch at a later date on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.





Here is an overview of the game:

Super Mighty Power Man is a genuine 2D action‐platformer reminiscent of video games from the late 80’s and early 90’s. It is like games found on the NES console when fun was more than QTE, lengthy tutorials, and never‐ending cinematics.

Super Mighty Power Man is greatly inspired by the famous Mega Man game series as well as others including: Castlevania, Contra, Duck Tales, Kirby, Super Mario Bros. and more recent ones like VVVVVV, Retro City Rampage and Shovel Knight.

Besides being a true love letter to the NES legendary gaming era, it is above all a tribute to the renowned Blue Bomber and our passion for such games that has stayed with us since childhood.

Take control of Corey, a boy who accidentally finds himself caught in a most unexpected adventure to save the galaxy. Helped by a clumsy extraterrestrial robot named Robby, and armed with a mysterious device called ‘The Power Grasp’, Corey must defend the Earth from the spreading evil forces of General Mok. He will need to fight (and jump) his way through deadly environments, hordes of monsters, and other hazardous traps to free occupied planets from the tyranny of his enemy’s lieutenants.

‘The Power Grasp’ grants Corey superhuman powers, allowing him to merge with other lifeforms and become one of the many forms of Super Mighty Power Man!

Key Features:

Experience a 2D action‐platformer in the purest NES form without sacrificing any of today’s technological advancements.

Ability to switch between 8 different suits and master their respective weapons and abilities!

Excellent responsive controls to test your skills in different environments filled with traps and enemies!

Cool gameplay elements and level design to top‐up the fun!

True 8‐bit NES aesthetics featuring colorful sprites and backgrounds!

A cute and appealing cast of characters introduced via short, humorous cinematics.

Encounter countless of various creatures and defeat giant bosses!

Levels packed with secrets, alternative paths and items to collect!

Complete the full collection and the various objectives to unlock new features.

Awesome NES chiptune soundtracks with cool melodies and rousing rhythms!

Full controller support and customizable controls to feel right at home.

Music Samples:

Music samples are available at SoundCloud.

Company History:

Box Hedge Games is a small indie studio started in 2016 by two friends, Alessandro Di Meco and David Richier, who have been working in various AAA and mobile video game companies for the past 18 years. They have worked on many well-known games including: Atlantis, Test Drive Unlimited, Kinect Disneyland Adventure, Assassin’s Creed, Ice Age, Men in Black, Dungeon Hunter, and Bubble Witch Saga.

“We both started our gamer’s life on machines such as ZX80, Amstrad, Commodore 64, Atari ST, Amiga, NES, Master System, SNES and Genesis / Megadrive. Back in 2004, we founded our first game company and surrounded ourselves with a team of talented individuals which quickly allowed us to work on other great titles such as Spyro the Dragon, Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow, and The Sims.

Today, with our new company and the development of our first title, Super Mighty Power Man, we seek to strike a chord with both new and older players. We want to make a great game that fondly reminds you of those long summer afternoons spent playing with your brothers, sisters and/or neighborhood buddies. We want to bring back those moments where it was still fun to die because of a miscalculated jump, while your surrounding audience gasped at your mishap. Let’s get those feelings and emotions back with Super Mighty Power Man!”

