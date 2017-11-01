PlayStation Plus Games for November Announced - News

Sony on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for November. Four PlayStation 4 games, two PlayStation two titles and two PlayStation Vita titles will be available for free to download.

The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:

PlayStation 4

Bound (SIE)

Dungeon Punks (Artix Entertainment)

Worms Battlegrounds (Team17)

Bonus Game: Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (available from November 7 to January 2)

PlayStation 3

Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic (SIE)

R-Type Dimensions (Tozai)

PS Vita

Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse Episodes 1 and 2 (Revolution Software)

Dungeon Punks (Artix Entertainment)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

