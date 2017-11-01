Assassin’s Creed: Origins November Patch Adds Xbox One X Enhancements, HDR Support - News

Ubisoft has revealed some of the details on the upcoming Assassin’s Creed: Origins November patch.

The patch will add the Xbox One X enhancements, HDR support on "all supported platforms," fixes and stability improvements.

The Trials of the Gods mode will also release this month. It lets you fight against ancient Egyptian gods.

Assassin's Creed: Origins is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 27.

