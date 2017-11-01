Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain PS4 Pro Patch Now Live - News

/ 245 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Konami has released a patch for Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain that enhances the game for PlayStation 4 Pro owners.

Even if you have a 1080p screen, youâ€™ll enjoy the improved #MGSVTPP performance thanks to todayâ€™s patch. — METAL GEAR OFFICIAL (@metalgear_en) October 31, 2017

The patch adds support for 4K resolution and improves the frame rate. 1080p TV owners will also see improvements in the game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles