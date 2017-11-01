Need for Speed: Payback EA and Origin Access Trials Start Tomorrow, Here is Everything Included - News

The Need for Speed: Payback EA Access and Origin Access trial starting tomorrow, November 2.

"Join Tyler, Jess and Mac as you take on races, missions, and challenges to earn the respect of the Valley’s underground and compete in the ultimate race to finally take down The House," reads a blog post from EA. "You’ll be able to play through the opening two chapters of the game, culminating in the Highway Heist blockbuster mission. Along the way, you’ll be filling up your garage, customizing cars and maybe even finding a Derelict."





Here is everything includes in the Play First Trial:

Up to ten hours of gameplay

Play the first two chapters of the story, including the Highway Heist blockbuster mission

Multiplayer Speedlists

Need for Speed: Payback will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 10.

