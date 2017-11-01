Super Mario Odyssey Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - News

Super Mario Odyssey (NS) debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 462,038 units, according to Media Create for the week ending October 29.

ARK: Survival Evolved (PS4) debuted in second with sales of 70,177 units. Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux (3DS) debuted in third with sales of 60,848 units. Assassin’s Creed Origins (PS4) debuted in fourth with sales of 49,419 units.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 126,701 units. The PS4 sold 24,653 units, the 3DS sold 17,283 units, and the PlayStation Vita sold 3,705 units. The Xbox One sold 97 units, the PS3 sold 45 units and the Wii U sold 41 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 462,038 (New) [PS4] ARK: Survival Evolved (Spike Chunsoft, 10/26/17) – 70,177 (New) [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux (Limited Edition Included) (Atlus, 10/26/17) – 60,848 (New) [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Origins (Ubisoft, 10/27/17) – 49,419 (New) [PS4] Taiko Drum Master: Drum Session (Bundle Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 10/26/17) – 28,245 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 22,445 (1,271,451) [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport (Limited Edition Included) (SIE, 10/19/17) – 17,670 (167,956) [3DS] Idol Time PriPara: Yume All-Star Live! (Takara Tomy A.R.T.S, 10/26/17) – 14,885 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 13,936 (772,533) [PS4] The Evil Within 2 (Bethesda Softworks, 10/19/17) – 12,624 (55,565) [PS4] Itadaki Street: Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary (Square Enix, 10/19/17) – 9,570 (51,662) [PS4] City Shrouded in Shadow (Bandai Namco, 10/19/17) – 8,117 (57,052) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6,307 (622,690) [3DS] 12-Sai. Torokeru Puzzle: Futari no Harmony (Happinet, 10/26/17) – 6,195 (New) [PS4] Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Warner Bros., 10/12/17) – 5,869 (34,095) [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 4,588 (106,947) [PSV] Itadaki Street: Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary (Square Enix, 10/19/17) – 4,210 (22,994) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 3,815 (260,228) [3DS] Rune Factory 4 (Platinum Collection) (Marvelous, 10/26/17) – 3,567 (New) [3DS] Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions (Nintendo, 10/05/17) – 3,480 (46,575)

