The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series Collection Announced for PS4, Xbox One

by, posted 3 hours ago

Telltale Games has announced The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series Collection will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in North America and Europe on December 5 for $49.99.

The game is a collection including all 19 episodes from The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series.

View the announcement trailer below:





The collection includes The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series – Season One, The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series – Season Two, The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series – 400 Days, The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries, and The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series – Season Three: A New Frontier.



