Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Gets Paris Games Week 2017 Trailer - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released the Paris Games Week 2017 trailer for Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown. The trailer focuses on the PlayStation VR mode.

Here is an overview of the game:

The Ace Combat franchise has always delivered heart-pounding aerial combat action wrapped in a beautifully presented package that pushed the limits of each console generation the game appeared on. Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown continues this storied tradition of placing players in the cockpit of their favorite fighter jets to take part in an aerial ballet of death and destruction… this time with the added realism that can only be delivered through PlayStation VR. Players experiencing Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown will be able to see their fighters in true-to-life size and detail when exploring their hangers in PlayStation VR. Players will be treated to unprecedented levels of immersion as they enter a fighter jet’s cockpit, surrounded by detailed instruments, and afforded a true 360-degree view of battles taking place around them through the fighter’s canopy.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in 2018.

