The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Explorer’s Edition Launches Black Friday - News

/ 637 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo announced it will release a The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Explorer’s Edition. It will launch on Black Friday for $59.99.

The Explorer’s Edition will include a copy of the game, a 100 page explorer's guide, and a two-sided map.

Black Friday is on November 24 this year.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles