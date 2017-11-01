The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Explorer’s Edition Launches Black Friday - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 3 hours ago / 637 Views
Nintendo announced it will release a The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Explorer’s Edition. It will launch on Black Friday for $59.99.
The Explorer’s Edition will include a copy of the game, a 100 page explorer's guide, and a two-sided map.
Black Friday is on November 24 this year.
When I first saw this, I assumed it was complete edition with the DLC. I just bought it a few weeks ago with my Switch so I was really annoyed but thankfully it just comes with a guide and map. Still an awesome deal for anyone who hasn't bought it yet though!
yeah, if it included the DLC it would have been a massive kick to the balls/vage , but.. bonus map and guide is cool :)
Why would this not come with the DLC? That boggles my mind. Hate to say it, but I'm confident any other company/publisher would get flack for this. It's not scummy but it's just...I don't even know.
would be shafting everyone getting it now though.. "HAH! you bought the game too early, f*ck you"
That's a good point, i hadn't thought of that. I guess it's just a good excuse to release the game and give it a second wind. Still, it would have been nice for those people waiting off until the holiday season, like as a reward for patience? IDK, fuck it, it's $20.
The second DLC isn't out yet so I'd say it's still a little early to include it. I bet there's gonna be a complete GOTY edition sometime next year though
Ding ding ding, now I think we're on to something. I probably should have googled if they were both out. 3 releases is pushing it but at least the game merits being constantly revitalized
I would buy it if it was to include the DLC and have a different cover art :/
Should of had dlc. Still hoping they open up the outer edges, just make it a confusing Myst when you get in or something.
thats actually a pretty compelling package for a person just picking up the switch.. like get the SMO bundle + that and you are pretty set for a month or two
