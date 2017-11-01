Link Green 2DS With Ocarina of Time 3D Launches Black Friday for $79 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 3 hours ago / 400 Views
Nintendo announced it will release a Link green Nintendo 2DS that comes with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D pre-installed. It will launch on Black Friday for $79.99.
Black Friday is on November 24 this year.
Even though it's only the standard 2DS, that's still a killer deal! I'm very curious to know how many copies this SKU will sell...
It'll sell. It's the cheapest of the modern DS console, with a limited edition color scheme, that also happens to be bundled with a killer title. And I can't emphasize that $79 price point enough. I bet a lot of Black Friday shoppers that are parents will be looking at this for their kid's christmas gift.
I totally agree. Deals like this could seriously extend the life of the 3DS and maybe even give it enough of a sales boost to hit PSP/GBA levels!
Wow that price is quite low, seems like good value to me, especially with immediate access to such a great library of games. I seem to recall a similar 2DS deal going on sale on Black Friday 2016. Maybe there was enough sales volume to justify a return for 2017 :) hopefully it sells well either way!
Why are they still pushing the 3ds so hard? I just have an ever growing pile of unsold systems at my store, so many variants!
I guess they figure they can still squeeze a decent amount of sales out of it before they finally put it out to pasture lol
