Link Green 2DS With Ocarina of Time 3D Launches Black Friday for $79

Nintendo announced it will release a Link green Nintendo 2DS that comes with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D pre-installed. It will launch on Black Friday for $79.99.





Black Friday is on November 24 this year.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

