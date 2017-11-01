Style Savvy: Styling Star Launches in North America on December 25 - News

Style Savvy: Styling Star will launch for the Nintendo 3DS via the eShop in North America on December 25. A demo is available today.

The game will launch in Japan on November 2 as Girls Mode 4: Star Stylish and in Europe on November 24 as Nintendo Presents: New Style Boutique 3 – Styling Star.

Here is an overview of the game:

The much-loved Style Savvy series puts you in the role of a budding fashion mogul. By running your own fashion boutique, you can select the clothes you sell, recommend outfits for your customers and even create some high-class looks that are both fashionable and trendy. You can even customize the look of the boutique itself. If you have an eye for fashion, your styles will be the talk of the town!

In Style Savvy: Styling Star, you can also set your customers up for stardom. For the first time in the series, become a personal stylist for a production studio and make sure your stars-in-the-making look good. The outfits you select for your talented sensations will actually shape their stories, and you can even view the custom outfits you design during some musical performances!

Style Savvy: Styling Star has more than 20,000 in-game items of clothing and accessories to unlock as you play, many of which are new to the series. In addition to the huge number of in-game items you can use to style customers, players can also use compatible amiibo during gameplay to add even more options. All currently available amiibo are compatible with Style Savvy: Styling Star. Some amiibo, including Animal Crossing, Splatoon and Kirby series amiibo, will unlock Nintendo-themed design elements and emblems. Other amiibo will unlock a special design element and emblem.

By increasing your Style Rank through picking out the perfect look that matches your clients’ requests, you can unlock new events and serve as a consultant in other areas of fashion, like makeup, hair and men’s fashion.

Key Features:

Style your customers' clothes, make-up, hair, and nails as you manage your boutique and consult other shops

The way you arrange outfits affects customers' stories: inspire budding stars and watch their performances

Set up photoshoots, visit other players' stores online, and keep in-touch with customers and events using your in-game mobile phone

More than 20,000 items to earn and choose from in this stylish fashion game!

Hire a female or male personal assistant who can help organize your personal boutique and wear attires you've selected

Design clothing items and accessories to kick off your own brand

Decorate your apartment and boutique however you wish

The advanced search system makes browsing clothes and serving customers a breeze

