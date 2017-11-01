Owlboy Retail Release Announced - News

Soedesco announced it will released a physical edition of the D-Pad Studio story-driven platform adventure game Owlboy. The platforms and release date were not revealed.

Here is an overview of the game:

Owlboy is a story-driven platform adventure game, where players can fly and explore a brand new world in the clouds. Players will need to overcome obstacles and greater enemies, in one of the most detailed adventures of this era. Being a mute, Otus struggles living up to the expectations of owl-hood. Things spiral from bad to worse with the sudden appearance of sky pirates. What follows is a journey through monster infested ruins, with unexpected encounters, well kept secrets, and burdens no one should have to bear.

Key Features:

A love letter to pixel art for a new audience, Owlboy is a story-driven action adventure, with a unique mix of flight and platforming.

Carry anything. Recruit Otus’s friends as gunners to fight for you, each with unique abilities and stories.

Large dungeons with big and challenging boss battles.

An adventure 9 years in the making.

Owlboy is currently available for Windows PC.

