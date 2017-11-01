Super Mario Odyssey Sells Over 500,000 Units in Japan in 3 Days - News

Super Mario Odyssey sold 511,625 units in its first three days on sale in Japan, according to the latest figures from Famitsu.

That would make the game the second biggest launch in Japan following Splatoon 2, which sold 670,955 units in three days in July.





Hardware sales for the Nintendo Switch increased over five fold from 24,000 units to 133,000 units.

Super Mario Odyssey launched worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on October 27.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

