Project Nimbus: Code Mirai First Gameplay Video Released - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

GameTomo has released the first gameplay video of Project Nimbus: Code Mirai.



Project Nimbus: Code Mirai will launch for the PlayStation 4 this fall in Japan and in early 2018 worldwide.

