Mario Party: The Top 100 Gets January European Release Date - News

by Patrick Day-Childs, posted 2 hours ago / 217 Views

Nintendo UK has announced that Mario Party: The Top 100, a compilation of the top 100 Mario Party games for the Nintendo 3DS, will be launching in Europe on January 5th, 2018.

 The game is scheduled to release in North America on November 10th, 2017, and in Japan on December 28th, 2017.


xboxonefan
xboxonefan (1 hour ago)

We get mario party first i dont understand nintendos release schedules sometimes

