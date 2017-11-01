Mario Party: The Top 100 Gets January European Release Date - News

Nintendo UK has announced that Mario Party: The Top 100, a compilation of the top 100 Mario Party games for the Nintendo 3DS, will be launching in Europe on January 5th, 2018.

Dive into 100 of the best #MarioParty minigames when Mario Party: The Top 100 launches for #3DS on 05/01!https://t.co/vwykQElazE pic.twitter.com/hQj5DznQLz — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) November 1, 2017

The game is scheduled to release in North America on November 10th, 2017, and in Japan on December 28th, 2017.

