Ittle Dew 2+ Launches for Switch on November 14

posted 9 hours ago

Nicalis announced Ittle Dew 2+ will launch for Switch on November 14 for $29.99 / €29.99.



Continuing the saga of sassy adventurer Ittle Dew and her deadpan sidekick (the flying fox named Tippsie), Ittle Dew 2+ is a sprawling action-adventure game that takes place entirely on a mysterious, faraway island. Left stranded on the shore after their raft breaks, Ittle and Tippsie explore the terrain in search of treasure, weapons, puzzle-solving tools and the eight scattered pieces of another raft that can allow them to escape the island. “If you’re expecting a Zelda-inspired game like the original Ittle Dew, you’ll find that there are plenty of similarities,” says Nicalis president Tyrone Rodriguez. “But Ittle Dew 2+ offers so much more. It’s cuter, it’s funnier, the puzzles are more devious and there are secrets everywhere…in fact, the island is loaded with them!”

The original Ittle Dew 2 is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.



