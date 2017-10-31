Gear.Club Unlimited Release Moved Up to November 21, New Trailer Released - News

/ 416 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Microids has brought forward the release date for Gear.Club Unlimited from December 1 to November 21.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

The Performance Shop

The Performance Shop is a fully personalized garage where players can customize and improve their vehicles! It can be fully furnished by the players, who will choose their workshop locations, showcase their cars and can even choose the color of the floors and walls!

Seven workshops are available to improve and personalize vehicles:

Mechanical workshop: modification of the engine and the gearbox

Tires workshop: to change tires and brakes

Body workshop: make the car lighter

Wind tunnel: improved aerodynamics

Rally workshop: transformation of cars to adapt them for the off-road competition in rally mode

Paint workshop: paint rims, bodywork and brake discs

Cosmetic workshop: customization of the hood, bumpers, side skirts and to add fins to your cars

Split-screen Multiplayer Mode

With the Nintendo Switch’s multiplayer features, players will race and compete with up to 4 cars on the same console split-screen mode on their TV set or Nintendo Switch TV or tablet. They will be able to drive the 32 cars available in the game as well as the models they will have customized in campaign mode.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles