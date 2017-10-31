Gear.Club Unlimited Release Moved Up to November 21, New Trailer Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 9 hours ago / 416 Views
Microids has brought forward the release date for Gear.Club Unlimited from December 1 to November 21.
View the latest trailer below:
Here is an overview of the game:
The Performance Shop
The Performance Shop is a fully personalized garage where players can customize and improve their vehicles! It can be fully furnished by the players, who will choose their workshop locations, showcase their cars and can even choose the color of the floors and walls!
Seven workshops are available to improve and personalize vehicles:
- Mechanical workshop: modification of the engine and the gearbox
- Tires workshop: to change tires and brakes
- Body workshop: make the car lighter
- Wind tunnel: improved aerodynamics
- Rally workshop: transformation of cars to adapt them for the off-road competition in rally mode
- Paint workshop: paint rims, bodywork and brake discs
- Cosmetic workshop: customization of the hood, bumpers, side skirts and to add fins to your cars
Split-screen Multiplayer Mode
With the Nintendo Switch’s multiplayer features, players will race and compete with up to 4 cars on the same console split-screen mode on their TV set or Nintendo Switch TV or tablet. They will be able to drive the 32 cars available in the game as well as the models they will have customized in campaign mode.
