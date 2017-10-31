World of Final Fantasy Coming to Steam on November 21 - News

by, posted 9 hours ago

Square Enix announced World of Final Fantasy is coming to Windows PC via Steam on November 21.

View the Steam trailer below:





"Embark on a magical journey with siblings Reynn and Lann as they explore the vast land of Grymoire to rediscover their past and save the future."

World of Final Fantasy is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

