Organ Trail: Complete Edition Getting Physical Release on PS4 & Vita

posted 5 hours ago

The Men Who Wear Many Hats have revealed on Twitter that their zombie-survival sim, Organ Trail: Complete Edition, will be getting a physical release on both PS4 & Vita via Limited Run Games:

Halloween Announcement! Organ Trail Complete Edition will soon be available on physical disc for PS4 and Vita!



via https://t.co/jI5s7AQWnp pic.twitter.com/gt4KIoMfk1 — Demon Hats (@HatsProductions) October 31, 2017

A release date wasn't given for the physical version, although the developers promised it would be "soon".

