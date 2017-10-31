Organ Trail: Complete Edition Getting Physical Release on PS4 & Vita - NewsAdam Cartwright, posted 5 hours ago / 380 Views
The Men Who Wear Many Hats have revealed on Twitter that their zombie-survival sim, Organ Trail: Complete Edition, will be getting a physical release on both PS4 & Vita via Limited Run Games:
Halloween Announcement! Organ Trail Complete Edition will soon be available on physical disc for PS4 and Vita! — Demon Hats (@HatsProductions) October 31, 2017
via https://t.co/jI5s7AQWnp pic.twitter.com/gt4KIoMfk1
A release date wasn't given for the physical version, although the developers promised it would be "soon".
I thought this was the original Oregon trail and wish it was coming to the switch. Unwound still gladly buy this too.
