PS4 Shipments Reach 67.5 Million Units, 4.2 Million Shipped in Last Quarter - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 11 hours ago / 1,282 Views
Sony announced it has shipped 4.2 million PlayStation 4 units worldwide for the fiscal quarter ending September 30. That brings lifetime shipments to 67.5 million units.
Sony increased its forecast from 18 million to 19 million units shipped for the 2017 fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2018. That would bring total shipment figures to 79 million units by March 2018.
Sony's Game & Network Services division saw revenue increase 35.4 percent year-over-year to ¥433.2 billion. The increased revenue was due to higher PlayStation 4 software sales and the foreign exchange rate shifting in favor of Sony.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.
It's coming fast for the 3ds to become this gens #1 console. Then it will target legacy consoles like 360, ps3, ps1 and wii to move up the all time pecking order. I think it will finish #3 behind DS and PS2.
- +11
Is there anything Microsoft can do to stop this train?? Xbox One X, as good technically as it is, will be priced to expensively to make any sort of dent in PS4/PS4 Pro sales in 2018. With no announcements about new AAA titles coming to XBox One and them essentially saying they probably won't invest in AAA single player experiences, I really wonder what their strategy is. Sure there is Sea of Thieves and Crackdown, but I can't see either of those being console system sellers. Can anyone else see it? What games/franchises have I missed that will turn around the Xbox One X fortunes in 2018?
There is no strategy at all from MS, it is a complete mess. Add to that the price drop of PS4 pro which is expected around christmas holidays. This will hurt the sales of xbox one and xbox one x. So in conclusion, unless Sony does something really stupid, there is nothing MS can do to stop the PS4 tsunami.
- +1
I don't see it. The only thing it would do is to give Xbox one a second chance at having better sales overall and extend its lifecycle for a couple more years considering how bad xb1 s has been doing.
- 0
Hot damn, so it will be really close to 100 million by March 2019 if sales remain strong. Very impressive
It took PS2 5 years 9 months to sell 100 million units. That would be around July 2019 in PS4’s life. There’s no reason why PS4 can’t be well passed 100 million when that month rolls around.
If they make this life cycle last a bit longer it seems as though the PS4 has enough legs to pass the Wii in sales.
PS4 will definitely pass the Wii and PS1.
- +2
Another On Spot tracking from VGchartz.... lolol.
