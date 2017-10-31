PS4 Shipments Reach 67.5 Million Units, 4.2 Million Shipped in Last Quarter - News

by, posted 11 hours ago

Sony announced it has shipped 4.2 million PlayStation 4 units worldwide for the fiscal quarter ending September 30. That brings lifetime shipments to 67.5 million units.

Sony increased its forecast from 18 million to 19 million units shipped for the 2017 fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2018. That would bring total shipment figures to 79 million units by March 2018.





Sony's Game & Network Services division saw revenue increase 35.4 percent year-over-year to ¥433.2 billion. The increased revenue was due to higher PlayStation 4 software sales and the foreign exchange rate shifting in favor of Sony.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

